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Family Updates and Site Updates
Updates about curators and co.
The small birds have grown up since the eggs hatched earlier this summer. Their parents come in tandem, as the offspring needn't be supervised at all times. The shells continues to reproduce (there must be about 100 of them in the tank by now) and since they're regularly fed they needn't worry about inflation, droughts, and predators.
We're less than a fortnight away from August, which will have many anniversaries. My new nephew now has a name (as of last week) and today we experimented with a new site feature for reference pages, which we are still testing internally.
More details to come out next month... █
Update: FIFA World Cup Final still goalless and reportedly very boring.
Image source: Soft downy feathers with broken shells of a small bird egg