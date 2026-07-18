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Anatol-X – Debian-based Linux distribution
Quoting: Anatol-X - Debian-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
Anatol-X is a Debian Testing-based Linux distribution designed for gaming, software development, multimedia and everyday desktop workloads.
It uses the Liquorix kernel and performance-focused system configuration to deliver a responsive, low-latency desktop experience.
The distribution ships with the KDE Plasma desktop and uses a deliberately streamlined package selection. Its installation media is created with Debian’s live-build system and includes the Calamares graphical installer.