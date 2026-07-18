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Mozilla/Firefox: Tor Browser 15.0.18 and Mozilla's Privacy Posturing
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Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.18 | The Tor Project
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Beyond technical fixes: Protecting kids online without breaking the internet
This is part one of a two-part series in which we explore approaches to protecting children online while safeguarding privacy, security and the open web. Part one covers our concerns regarding age gates, and alternative policy proposals that address the root causes of online harms.