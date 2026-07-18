JellyDisk is an automated DVD authoring suite designed to work with Jellyfin media servers.

It lets you browse television libraries, select complete seasons, transcode episodes to DVD-compatible formats, and create DVD ISO images with interactive menus and subtitles.

The software offers a graphical interface, headless command-line operation, and Docker deployment. It can also generate printable packaging, erase rewritable media, and burn completed images to optical discs.

This is free and open source software.