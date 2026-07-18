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Free and Open Source Software
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JellyDisk - automated DVD authoring suite
JellyDisk is an automated DVD authoring suite designed to work with Jellyfin media servers.
It lets you browse television libraries, select complete seasons, transcode episodes to DVD-compatible formats, and create DVD ISO images with interactive menus and subtitles.
The software offers a graphical interface, headless command-line operation, and Docker deployment. It can also generate printable packaging, erase rewritable media, and burn completed images to optical discs.
This is free and open source software.
PlutoPages - static site generator
PlutoPages is a static site generator built around Julia and Pluto notebooks. It turns a directory containing notebooks, Markdown, HTML, images, stylesheets, and other assets into a complete website.
The software supports Julia-powered templates and can render Pluto notebooks as HTML. Sites can be previewed locally during development and deployed using services such as GitHub Pages or Netlify.
This is free and open source software.
Frappe Education - education management system
Frappe Education is an education management system designed for schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. Built on the Frappe Framework and ERPNext, it brings academic and administrative processes together in a unified web application.
The software helps institutions manage students, teachers, admissions, courses, attendance, fees, assessments, and academic schedules. A dedicated portal lets students view timetables, attendance records, payment information, and grades.
This is free and open source software.
yamlfix - opinionated YAML formatter
yamlfix is an opinionated YAML formatter that automatically applies consistent styling while preserving comments.
It can process individual files or entire directory trees from the command line and is also available as a Python library.
The formatter corrects indentation, normalizes truthy values, removes unnecessary quotes, adjusts comments and splits long lines. Its behaviour can be customized through pyproject.toml, dedicated TOML configuration files or environment variables.
This is free and open source software.
Pitchfork - preforking HTTP server
Pitchfork is a preforking HTTP server for Rack applications. It uses a shared-nothing architecture and seeks to minimize memory consumption by maximizing Copy-on-Write performance.
The server is designed for Linux, fast clients, and low-latency, high-bandwidth connections. It delegates load balancing to the operating system kernel and can periodically refork workers from a warmed-up template to increase shared memory.
This is free and open source software.
regexplain - explain and visualize regular expressions
regexplain is a terminal interface for explaining and visualizing regular expressions.
It parses patterns into a simplified syntax tree and generates human-readable descriptions of their components.
The software lets you test expressions against entered text or the contents of a file.
This is free and open source software.
Pretty YAML - semi-tolerant and configurable YAML formatter
Pretty YAML is a semi-tolerant and configurable YAML formatter. It is available as a dprint plugin and can also be integrated into Rust applications as a library.
The formatter offers extensive control over indentation, line wrapping, quotation marks, spacing, trailing commas, comments and whitespace. Its underlying YAML parser is also available as a separate Rust library.
This is free and open source software.
reflex-vty - build terminal applications using functional reactive programming
reflex-vty is a Haskell library for building terminal applications using functional reactive programming.
It combines Reflex FRP with Vty and provides a collection of reactive widgets for creating interactive text-based interfaces.
The library offers layout management, text editing, scrolling, mouse and keyboard input, focus handling, theming, colour support, and layered rendering.
This is free and open source software.