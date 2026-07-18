Free and Open Source Software

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LinuxGizmos.com

HackRF Pro SDR covers 100kHz to 6GHz with FPGA-based processing

The HackRF Pro follows the same general architecture as its predecessor but introduces several RF, processing, timing, and connectivity improvements. These include a flatter frequency response, removal of the characteristic center-frequency DC spike, an onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, additional memory, RF shielding, and a USB Type-C connector.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—June

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy.

New ITU Report Finds Community Networks Are Key to Reaching the Unconnected

There are many reasons why communities worldwide still lack meaningful Internet access, even decades after the Internet has become a staple of everyday life for others. Technical and policy limitations, geographic barriers, and high costs all play a part. More often than not, multiple factors are at play.

9to5Linux

Valve and Collabora Announce Official Arch Linux ARM64 Port for Steam Frame

Steam Frame uses an ARM64 processor, so Collabora, in collaboration with Valve, has been developing Holo Core as a full AArch64 port of Arch Linux intended as the base for the operating system that will power the gaming VR headset. Since Arch Linux has no official ARM64 support, Collabora had to build new tooling and CI infrastructure from scratch.

DXVK 3.0.2 Brings Fixes for Dying Light: The Beast, Halo CE, Overwatch, and More

Coming two weeks after DXVK 3.0.1, the DXVK 3.0.2 release is here to work around a performance regression in some video games that create a new DXGI factory every single frame, such as Dying Light: The Beast with FSR enabled, but other D3D12 games could be affected as well.

Wayland 1.26 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements

Highlights of Wayland 1.26 include a new wl_pointer.warp event to notify a new pointer position without an end-user-initiated motion event, a new wl_fixes.ack_global_remove request to address races related to global remove events, and a new wl_display_remove_socket_fd() function to remove sockets that were previously added via the wl_display_add_socket_fd() function.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2026

DVD and headphone

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Valve and Collabora Announce Official Arch Linux ARM64 Port for Steam Frame

  
Valve and Collabora announce Holo Core as the official Arch Linux ARM64 port for the Steam Frame gaming VR headset with an early preview for developers.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
This is the perfect smart ring for Android users who want to skip the subscription

 
These 5 Linux distros finally got DNS privacy right—most others don't

  
Your Linux distro may have a way of tightening up these security holes

 
Linux Mint isn't the best Windows replacement anymore

  
ZorinOS has been getting a lot of hype ever since Microsoft dropped support for Windows 10

 
I tried this Linux distro that looks like Windows, is made by a Microsoft engineer, and is based on Ubuntu

  
Well, while something like Ubuntu or Linux Mint already makes the transition fairly easy

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
SageOS – lean Debian-based Linux distribution

  
SageOS is a lean Debian-based Linux distribution designed for security work

 
Anatol-X – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
Anatol-X is a Debian Testing-based Linux distribution designed for gaming, software development, multimedia and everyday desktop workloads

 
Gnome Working on Test Center App to Make Testing Easier

  
It's now possible to test experimental features on the Gnome desktop without worrying that you'll break things

 
This Week in Plasma: Shadows for Steam and Discord

  
This week the bug-fixing spree of the past few weeks wound down as feature work and user interface polishing moved into the foreground

 
Become More Productive With These GNOME Extensions

  
Here's my recommended list of GNOME extensions that might help you focus more on work and be (more) productive

 
Torvalds challenged the haters to fork Linux. Someone said 'hold my beer'

  
Never mind not being a fork – Poseidon's kernel isn't even really a port of Linux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
DXVK 3.0.2 Brings Fixes for Dying Light: The Beast, Halo CE, Overwatch, and More

  
DXVK 3.0.2 open-source Vulkan-based implementation of D3D8, D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download with more improvements for your favorite games.

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux picks and Haiku

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Ubuntu 26.04 Bugs (Too Busy Adding Buggy Clones That Don't Work), Ubuntu DDoS Attack Discussed

  
Ubuntu picks

 
IBM Red Hat Mostly Focused on Slop Plagiarism, Not Much About Linux These Days

  
IBM agenda

 
Server: Istio 1.30.3, Istio 1.29.6, and 10ZiG

  
3 more picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and BSD Now

  
two episodes for now

 
KDE Mega Sprint 2026 and Server-side Drop Shadows

  
KDE leftovers

 
Accessibility in GNOME and Icon for Demostage

  
last week's updates on GNOME

 
BSD: OpenZFS, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, and OPNsense

  
BSD leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Right to Repair, ESP32, RISC-V, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Events/Education: Workshop Basel, EuroPython 2026, and IndieWeb Event for Southeast Asia

  
recent and upcoming

 
Technological Sovereignty,  FSF Raising Money, and Paleoenshittification

  
FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development leftovers

 
Standards/Consortia: ITU, USB, HEIC, and More

  
Standards and more

 
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
Security picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers

 
Games: RPCS3, Godot, Denuvo Workaround, and Performance

  
gaming leftovers

 
Slopfarms Rejoice as After Boss of Linus Torvalds Receives Millions to Promote Slop Plagiarism, Then Torvalds Becomes His Master's (Money) Voice

  
Really bad, Linus Torvalds

 
'Secure' Boot Redundant and Only a Net Loss for Security

  
2 more stories

 
Technical Computer Scientist and Free Software Expert Running for a Seat (Clacton-on-Sea by-Election) [original]

  
We envision he'll soon do some media interviews and some Web pages will help bring exposure to his message

 
GNU/Linux Rises to About a Quarter of OS Usage in Iraq [original]

  
For a long time Windows was measured at 100% there

 
Open Source Won’t Save Us

  
The FSF fights for your freedom.

 
Winner Takes It All, the Loser Can Take 'Bronze' [original]

  
There is a match tomorrow night. If England can get 'bronze', it'll a consolation prize for Thomas Tuchel, as France is a very potent opponent

 
Pocock-on-Sea: nomination for Clacton by-election, 13 August 2026 [original]

  
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock

 
Wayland 1.26 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements

  
Wayland 1.26 open-source replacement for the X11 window system protocol is now available for download with support for new events, funxtions, and requests, and bug fixes.

 
Games: Steam Machines, Jagex, Humble Handhelds Bundle, and More

  
mostly from GamingOnLinux

 
Productivity on the Rise Again [original]

  
"...tasks expand to fill the time available"

 
Belize: GNU/Linux Up to About 10% [original]

  
Compared to about 8% internationally this month

 
Linux doesn't force me to use the terminal—these 3 tools prove it

  
I'm still a novice Linux user, but the more time I spend with it

 
AMD driver causing massive performance loss on all major Linux distros

  
Ubuntu warns an upcoming Linux kernel severely slows AMD down in certain compute workloads due to a drive issue

 
Does Linux really run faster than Windows? I tested both to find out

  
Linux users love to talk about how much faster their systems are compared to Windows

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Vocalinux Turns Your Speech Into Text Without Giving Away Voice Data

  
An open source, speech-to-text tool for Linux called Vocalinux has just introduced its 0.14 beta release

 
Understanding the Foundation Board’s Role in the FreeBSD Ecosystem

  
During BSDCan, the FreeBSD Foundation holds its annual meeting and Board elections

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
WordPress 7.1 Beta is Out, But WordPress Has Become Slop-ware

  
WordPress picks

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers Leftovers

  
Mozilla, Abuse, and More

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Proprietary Linux or Non-free (Proprietary) Things on GNU/Linux

  
Linux leftovers

 
Graphics and Games: Torvalds Versus NVIDIA, Weston 16.0, and More

  
misc. links

 
FreeBSD Makes a Point or Takes Stance Against Reciprocal Licensing

  
FreeBSD showing its true colours

 
Operating Systems: A Look Back at Plan 9, Modernizing Haiku’s Bluetooth Handling

  
oddball OSes

 
Linux Devices/Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printer, Adafruit, and More

  
hardware projects mostly

 
The Linux Tax is real—and it's holding desktop Linux back

  
There's a famous quote that Jamie Zawinski that goes "...Linux is only free if your time has no value

 
Half of Red Hat's Latest Official Pages Are Promotion of Slop Plagiarism (IBM's Agenda)

  
latest in redhat.com

 
KDE: Akademy 2026 Program and digiKam for Natural Language Search

  
KDE picks

 
GNOME: Report on Crosswords 0.3.18 and GNOME OS Tip

  
GNOME picks

 
today's howtos

  
only a few more for now

 
Debian: DebConf26, dpkg, Freexian, and "final release of Debian on x86-32"

  
Debian leftovers

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
"Linux" Brand Tarnished by Slop, "Linux" Foundation (LF) Gets Paid to Muddy the Water/Linux Mark

  
Slopfarms and more slop-promoting junk for LF

 
UEFI 'Secure Boot' is Not Security, Another Farce Demonstrated This Week

  
2 picks

 
Windows vs. Linux gaming: Test reveals clear winner, but community disagrees

  
Linux has evolved into a serious alternative for PC gamers in recent years

 
Linus Torvalds and Greg Kroah-Hartman (Linux Foundation) Promote Slop Plagiarism, Proprietary Microsoft GitHub, and CoC

  
really sad

 
FSF Fundraiser Extended, Free Software Directory Meetings Planned

  
FSF news

 
GNU/Linux on More Than 1 in 10 Laptops/Desktops in Israel, Based on statCounter [original]

  
Windows continues to fall

 
Sixty Days [original]

  
In less than 60 days from now this laptop will reach 1,000 days of uptime

 
statCounter Reckons Over a Quarter of Laptops/Desktops in Yemen Run GNU/Linux [original]

  
It's hard to tell why so many people there move to GNU/Linux but understandable that not many people purchase a new PC with Windows preloaded

 
Three Years, Three Americans Conniving Against Us [original]

  
It didn't work. It never worked.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google ordered to open Android and Search to rivals in Europe

 
This one tweak made my Linux PC closer to a Steam machine

  
Part of what makes SteamOS feel polished is its controller-first Game Mode UI, first popularized on the Steam Deck

 
COSMIC 1.3 Desktop Environment Released with Frosted Glass Effect

  
COSMIC 1.3 desktop environment is now available with support for the Frosted Glass effect, updated components and translations, as well as various improvements and bug fixes.

 
From Days to Hours: IPFire's RISC-V Builds Get a Real Machine

  
Despite these smaller issues, our Milk-V Jupiter 2 has now been added to our build system for IPFire 2 and it has started to compile the nightly builds

 
Free and Open Source Software, Benchmark, and Review

  
This is a new series looking at the Beelink EQi Core 3 304 mini PC running Linux

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related news and views

 
Games: PSP, Gaming Diary, Medieval Tournaments, GOG, and GNU/Linux

  
today's gaming picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
I found this Android Auto feature so useful it made me switch from CarPlay

 
Pickford's Error [original]

  
Maybe in 2030 England will bring home an international trophy

 
I switched to COSMIC and discovered the dual-monitor workspace feature KDE should have shipped with

  
So I've been caught up on the COSMIC hype train. I've been a loyal KDE user for about a year now

 
I removed GNOME and my laptop battery lasted 40 minutes longer — this is what I replaced it with

  
There’s a common misconception that battery life on Linux is far superior to that of Windows

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software / Programming / Standards Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Blender 5.2 LTS Released with New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Other Changes

  
Blender 5.2 LTS open-source 3D graphics software is now available for download with new Fill tool, new Thin Wall mode, new Sample Sound node, a new Bevel node, and many other changes.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Kubuntu 24.04 has finally become really neat

  
Here's a somewhat sad philosophical question: how long does it take for Ubuntu-based LTS to truly become LTS stable

 
Linux Associated With Ads, Fake Currencies, Some Graphics News

  
kernel and more

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles