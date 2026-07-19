Monaspace is a monospaced type superfamily designed for displaying and editing code.

It comprises five metrics-compatible typefaces—Neon, Argon, Xenon, Radon, and Krypton—each offering a distinct visual character while retaining identical spacing.

The fonts incorporate modern typographic techniques, including texture healing, which substitutes alternative glyph shapes to improve the appearance of character combinations without sacrificing the fixed-width grid.

This is free and open source software.