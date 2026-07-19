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Free and Open Source Software
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Monaspace - monospaced type superfamily
Monaspace is a monospaced type superfamily designed for displaying and editing code.
It comprises five metrics-compatible typefaces—Neon, Argon, Xenon, Radon, and Krypton—each offering a distinct visual character while retaining identical spacing.
The fonts incorporate modern typographic techniques, including texture healing, which substitutes alternative glyph shapes to improve the appearance of character combinations without sacrificing the fixed-width grid.
This is free and open source software.
Falcon - fast, asynchronous, Rack-compatible HTTP server
Falcon is a fast, asynchronous, Rack-compatible HTTP server for Ruby applications. It uses a multi-process, multi-fiber architecture, with each request running within a lightweight fiber.
Blocking upstream operations do not stall the entire server process. Falcon is built on the Async ecosystem and supports HTTP/1 and HTTP/2 natively.
This is free and open source software.
GraalJS - ECMAScript-compliant JavaScript engine
GraalJS is an ECMAScript-compliant JavaScript engine implemented in Java on top of GraalVM. It runs JavaScript and Node.js applications while offering interoperability with Java and other languages supported by the GraalVM ecosystem.
The engine is available as Maven artifacts for embedding in Java applications and as standalone native or JVM-based distributions. Community builds are available for Linux on x86-64 and AArch64.
This is free and open source software.
Escargot - lightweight JavaScript engine
Escargot is a lightweight JavaScript engine designed for embedded systems, IoT devices, and other resource-constrained environments. It prioritizes low memory consumption and efficient execution while supporting a substantial portion of ECMAScript 2025.
The engine runs on Linux, Android, macOS, and Windows. It supports x86, x86-64, ARM, and AArch64 architectures and can be built as a command-line shell, shared library, or static library.
This is free and open source software.
Violet - deliberately minimal static site generator
Violet is a deliberately minimal static site generator. It converts Markdown files into HTML using predictable path and template lookup rules.
The software uses JSON-based front matter and supports paginated page lists, custom file iteration, themes, and manually composed RSS and Atom feeds.
This is free and open source software.
Providence - component of CollectiveAccess
Providence is the back-end cataloguing and collections management component of CollectiveAccess. It provides a configurable web-based environment for describing, managing, and tracking complex digital and physical collections.
The software is designed for museums, archives, libraries, research organisations, and other institutions. It supports numerous metadata standards, data types, and media formats, including documents, images, audio, video, and 3D content.
This is free and open source software.
nerc - static site generator
nerc is a static site generator that converts directories of Markdown documents into HTML websites. It automatically builds navigation from the directory structure and turns README files into index pages.
Configuration, stylesheets and page templates can be defined globally or overridden for individual directories. This makes it possible to give different sections of a website their own appearance and behaviour while retaining inherited settings.
This is free and open source software.
Intel One Mono - expressive monospaced typeface
Intel One Mono is a monospaced typeface designed for developers, with an emphasis on clarity, legibility, and reducing eyestrain.
It was created with feedback from low-vision and legally blind developers.
The font supports more than 200 languages using the Latin script. It includes four weights, matching italics, programming ligatures, and builds for desktop and web use.
This is free and open source software.