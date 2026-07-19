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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ How to Select All in Vim: Copy, Delete, or Yank Every Line
Select all text in Vim with ggVG, yank every line with :%y, copy the whole file to the system clipboard, or delete all lines with :%d. No plugins required.
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University of Toronto ☛ How my desktops wound up with multiple D-Bus user session instances
I mentioned recently (when I dug into systemd and your user D-Bus session bus) that some of my machines were set up so that they sometimes started another D-Bus session bus daemon for me. After having done some experimentation I can say that this isn't necessary (or really, proper) and I've now stopped doing it. You might wonder how I got myself into this situation, and that's a story of history.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PrestaShop on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Kitty Terminal Emulator on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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YouTube ☛ This Linux Trick Makes Network Packets Disappear (eBPF XDP)