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Linux Patches and Slop
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Eli Billauer ☛ Linux kernel: Preparing a patch for submission
This is a spin-off from my old post about git in general, and it contains my notes to self for preparing a patch for submission to the Linux kernel.
See Documentation/SubmittingPatches in the Linux tree.
First, clone the main git that appears in the MAINTAINERS part for the subsystem the patch is going to. Probably better, add the repo to the existing main Linux repository, initially fetched with
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XDA ☛ The Linux community's next big fight isn't about Wayland anymore; it's about whether AI belongs in your distro
If there's one thing I've learned as a newcomer to Linux, it's that people will argue that their distro is the best. Recent debates have focused on X11 versus Wayland, which distro supports which, which display technology is the best one to stick with, and so on. But now a new debate is emerging: does AI have a place in a Linux distro?
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InfoWorld ☛ AI OK in Linux development, says Torvalds
Just a few weeks after the Linux founder complained that a “continued flood” of AI-generated vulnerability reports had made the Linux kernel security mailing list “almost entirely unmanageable”, he has come to see the advantages of the technology.
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Musicians are training AI drum models on old Linux desktops
A tutorial showing how to train a generative AI kick drum model on an aging Linux computer with just 6GB of video memory has caught fire among musicians and audio engineers online, drawing dozens of responses on Hacker News and raising fresh questions about who gets to build music technology in 2025.
The project, which walks users through building a diffusion model that generates kick drum sounds from text prompts, has resonated with a community tired of hearing that serious AI work requires expensive GPU clusters. For bedroom producers and hobbyist sound designers, including the kind you might find tinkering in a Mayfair basement or a Bustleton home studio, the message is simple: you can do this with hardware you already own.