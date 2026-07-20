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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2026



Quoting: Ditching Windows is the loudest feedback you can ever give Microsoft —

For people moving to Linux, data collection is one of the often-cited reasons. Users want privacy. They're not subjects; they're human beings. It's not right, and declining to purchase Microsoft products is how you speak their language.

Linux is free and doesn't collect your data without asking. When they do ask, on the rare occasion, a simple "no" is all it takes—no games or switching settings without your consent. Your Linux system stays private forever.