KDE Contribution and This Week in GNOME

I spent the last 2 weeks mostly on fixing the bugs that were breaking font subsetting for annotations.

One such bug was about deleting the original font which we talked about in the last blog.

And there were some more edge-cases and type bugs.

[...]

I also switched from Vim + terminal coding workflow to QtCreator. This was basically because I am not very good at GDB right now and wanted a visual debugger to make work easier. Switching to CLion just for it's debugger felt weird.