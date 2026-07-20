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Open Hardware/Modding: FPGAs, Beelink, and RISC-V
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CNX Software ☛ Efinix Titanium Edge FPGA family targets low-power edge Hey Hi (AI) and vision systems
Efinix has introduced the Titanium Edge FPGA family designed for low-power edge Hey Hi (AI) and machine vision applications. Based on the company’s Titanium FPGA architecture, the new family introduces lower static power consumption, configurable 2.5 Gbps MIPI I/O, built-in single-event upset (SEU) correction, and System-in-Package (SiP) variants that integrate SPI flash and HyperRAM for compact systems. The initial Titanium Edge FPGA family includes the Ti125, Ti40, Ti70, and Ti95 devices, with approximately 39K to 123K logic elements for embedded AI, machine vision, robotics, medical systems, and various other applications.
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peppe8o ☛ How I Reclaimed 10GB of Android Storage Using a Raspberry Pi and ADB
We’ve all been there: your phone starts lagging, notifications pop up warning you that storage is full, and you’re forced to choose which photos or apps to sacrifice.
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CNX Software ☛ Beelink EQi 304 review – Part 3: Ubuntu 26.04 on a Wildcat Lake mini PC
We’ve now had time to test the Beelink EQi mini PC running Ubuntu 26.04 with GNU/Linux 7.0/7.1 kernels. We’ll report our experience with feature testing, benchmark results, 2.5GbE, 10GbE, and WiFi 6 networking evaluation, storage and USB/Thunderbolt tests, and more, including power consumption measurements. Ubuntu 26.04 installation and system information I’d usually resize the backdoored Windows partition to install Ubuntu alongside it in dual boot configuration.
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Hackaday ☛ Recycling Laptops And IMacs Makes PC Building Fun And Affordable Again
Long story short, though, he’s flagging recycled laptop components as both good value for money and a fun rabbit hole to go down researching parts. The best part, of course, is that you can get a mobo with 32GB of RAM soldered on, and embedded RTX graphics, and a decent processor for about what you’d pay for that RAM on sticks these days. The big hack is getting the dang thing started: he needed to make a single-pin ribbon cable after identifying which pin on the keyboard membrane hit the power button. If you can score a laptop that does not power on from the keyboard, you’ll have an easier time in that regard.
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Hackaday ☛ Automated Pressure Advance Using A Bed-Leveling Sensor
A major complication with extrusion in FDM printers is that the flow rate has to fit the printing speed. However, you can’t just immediately speed up or reduce the flow rate, as the melting filament is flexible and thus acts like a spring, especially as the extruder is exerting significant force on the filament, which adds compression.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ M5Stack broadens embedded lineup with wireless, industrial, and handheld devices
The Stamp-C5 is based on Espressif’s ESP32-C5HF4 and measures 17.6 × 19.1 × 3.4mm. The device combines a single-core 32-bit RISC-V processor running at up to 240MHz with 384KB of SRAM and 4MB of flash storage. Wireless support includes 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Zigbee and Thread applications.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Clever hacker fits 537,000 domains in a tiny $5 ESP32 ad-blocking dongle — firmware uses only around 50KB of RAM and can answer blocked lookups in 10 milliseconds
This project uses a clever hashing trick to fit over half a million blocked domains into just 4MB of flash memory.