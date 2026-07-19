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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2026



Quoting: Microsoft's own mistakes are pushing users toward Linux faster than anyone expected —

Desktop Linux has seen a massive surge in popularity in the past few years alone, which, ironically enough, is in no small part thanks to Microsoft. The recent string of Windows hiccups has forced folks to migrate to Linux, and the number seems to be ever-increasing.

Outside of desktops, Linux has always been quietly building the backbone of the internet and almost every other cloud service, while Windows Server seems to slip into the background, unnoticed.

The Linux wave is here, and it doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon. Not even Microsoft, in all its power, can hope to stand against it.