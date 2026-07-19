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Fedora and AlmaLinux: Report and VFX Edition
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Kevin Fenzi: misc fedora bits: 3rd week of july 2026
Another week, another saturday post recaping things. :)
Bunch more things reinstalled with RHEL10 this last week. Made some good progress. We are soon going to be down to the 'tricky' ones that will require an outage. So, there will likely be an outage or two in upcoming weeks to knock those out before Fedora 45 branching.
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Tech Times ☛ AlmaLinux Launches VFX Edition Today, Filling CentOS Gap With No-Terminal Creative Installer
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation publicly unveiled its Media & Entertainment Edition today at AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles — a purpose-built Linux distribution targeting animation studios, VFX pipelines, and render farms that have been searching for a stable, free infrastructure foundation since Red Hat ended the CentOS stable release in December 2020. The edition ships atop AlmaLinux 10 with KDE Plasma as its default desktop, a curated toolchain tested against real studio workflows, and a one-click installer that drops more than 30 professional creative applications without requiring a terminal command.