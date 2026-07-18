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The Rain in Spain

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2026



We've had no rain or hardly any rain for a long time. No rain is expected until next weekend, either. Meanwhile the grass everywhere is turning yellow, the birds struggle to find food (we feed them anywhere we see them), and we can imagine insects including worms are dying in large numbers. This is global warming and, based on prevalent news reports, continental Europe is going through the same thing and the same is experienced in other continents. This will impact agriculture and, in turn, food prices, never mind the effect of fertiliser shortages due to the war in Iran and cyberattacks against Windows with its back doors.

We need rain. █

Image source: Spain