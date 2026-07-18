news
Programming With Python and Java
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Python
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Philip Zucker ☛ Making TLA+ and x86 Kiss Via Z3Py
I’ve been trying my hand at translating a reasonable subset of TLA+ into z3py for the purposes of connecting specs to Verus, CBMC, and my assembly checker and also for maybe a little interactive theorem proving as a treat.
I do have a sense that TLA+ has made good inroads into acceptance by a more general software engineering. It is relatively low barrier while delivering useful value.
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Java/Golang
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The Register UK ☛ Java was a three-day hotfix away from dying horribly on stage
Sun did have Richard Stallman come to talk, but he seemed “too radical” for the Sun execs, Lindholm recalled
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