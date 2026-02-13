KDE: KDialog and Krita Monthly Report

The final final 5.2.x release has been made, and the first beta for 5.3.0/6.0.0 is out!

5.2.15 Released

5.2.15, another bugfix release, is out, featuring a few more Android, touch input, and general bug fixes. This is really the last 5.2.x release this time.

Check out the 5.2.15 release post and stay up-to-date!