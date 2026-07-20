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NetworkManager 1.58 Officially Released with New Features and Improvements
Coming five months after NetworkManager 1.56, the NetworkManager 1.58 release adds support for the “6GHz” value to the “band” property on Wi-fi connections, support for CLAT (464XLAT) using a BPF program, support for the GENEVE interface, support for the iwd backend to the powersave property, and support for 64 hex-character PSK in WPS credentials.
NetworkManager 1.58 also adds a new “check-connectivity” configuration option that lets you disable the connectivity check for selected interfaces, a new libnm function that can be used by VPN plugins to check user permissions on certificates and keys, and support for verifying that users can access the 802.1X certificates and keys for private connections.