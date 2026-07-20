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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 19th, 2026
The slow posting continues this week as I am still on my summer vacation, and I believe many developers enjoy theirs too. Still, I tried to keep you guys in the loop with the hottest releases, including Blender 5.2 LTS, COSMIC 1.3, KDE Plasma 6.7.3, Wayland 1.26, MKVToolNix 100, Clonezilla Live 3.3.3, and DXVK 3.0.2.
On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.8 desktop environment, the new Linux laptop from System76, and Valve’s official Arch Linux ARM64 port. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for July 19th, 2026.