Steam Frame uses an ARM64 processor, so Collabora, in collaboration with Valve, has been developing Holo Core as a full AArch64 port of Arch Linux intended as the base for the operating system that will power the gaming VR headset. Since Arch Linux has no official ARM64 support, Collabora had to build new tooling and CI infrastructure from scratch.

Some of the biggest changes, so far, in KDE Plasma 6.8 include triple buffering for NVIDIA GPUs enabled by default, support for recording audio in Spectacle during screen recording, and automatic logic support for Plasma Login Manager on distros with older systemd versions, such as KDE neon.

The Stamp-C5 is based on Espressif’s ESP32-C5HF4 and measures 17.6 × 19.1 × 3.4mm. The device combines a single-core 32-bit RISC-V processor running at up to 240MHz with 384KB of SRAM and 4MB of flash storage. Wireless support includes 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Zigbee and Thread applications.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 19th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 20, 2026



The slow posting continues this week as I am still on my summer vacation, and I believe many developers enjoy theirs too. Still, I tried to keep you guys in the loop with the hottest releases, including Blender 5.2 LTS, COSMIC 1.3, KDE Plasma 6.7.3, Wayland 1.26, MKVToolNix 100, Clonezilla Live 3.3.3, and DXVK 3.0.2.

On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.8 desktop environment, the new Linux laptop from System76, and Valve’s official Arch Linux ARM64 port. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for July 19th, 2026.

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