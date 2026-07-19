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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2026



Quoting: I've tried dozens of Linux desktops, and COSMIC feels like the future —

The COSMIC desktop is a Linux desktop developed by System76, a Denver-based maker of Linux PCs. COSMIC is the default desktop of its flagship Pop!_OS distro, based on Ubuntu.

Apart from a custom desktop, COSMIC has a couple of interesting technical ideas that it's built on. It uses Wayland, a graphical windowing standard that's intended to replace the X11 standard that's been ubiquitous on Unix-like systems and has little changed since 1987.

Another technical feat of the desktop is that it's written in Rust. Desktops and window managers have typically been written in C. Rust, like C, is a compiled language, meaning that compiled programs are fast, but Rust is memory-safe. This means that there should be fewer crashes due to memory errors.

COSMIC is also meant to be more secure against security breaches like the installation of keyloggers. This is a feature of Wayland itself, though it has made it difficult to run certain apps like screen capturing tools. Some Linux users have complained about it on Reddit, claiming that Wayland's security model is "paranoid."