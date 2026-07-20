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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 19th, 2026

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KDE Plasma 6.8 Desktop Environment Lands on October 14th, Here’s What to Expect

Some of the biggest changes, so far, in KDE Plasma 6.8 include triple buffering for NVIDIA GPUs enabled by default, support for recording audio in Spectacle during screen recording, and automatic logic support for Plasma Login Manager on distros with older systemd versions, such as KDE neon.

Valve and Collabora Announce Official Arch Linux ARM64 Port for Steam Frame

Steam Frame uses an ARM64 processor, so Collabora, in collaboration with Valve, has been developing Holo Core as a full AArch64 port of Arch Linux intended as the base for the operating system that will power the gaming VR headset. Since Arch Linux has no official ARM64 support, Collabora had to build new tooling and CI infrastructure from scratch.

LinuxGizmos.com

Geniatech XPI-3576-CM5 brings 6-TOPS RK3576 performance with Raspberry Pi CM5 compatibility

The RK3576 integrates four Arm Cortex-A72 cores running at up to 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1, while the onboard NPU delivers up to 6 TOPS of INT8 performance with support for INT4, INT8, INT16, BF16, and TF32 workloads.

M5Stack broadens embedded lineup with wireless, industrial, and handheld devices

The Stamp-C5 is based on Espressif’s ESP32-C5HF4 and measures 17.6 × 19.1 × 3.4mm. The device combines a single-core 32-bit RISC-V processor running at up to 240MHz with 384KB of SRAM and 4MB of flash storage. Wireless support includes 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Zigbee and Thread applications.

news

GNOME Adwaita Re-coloring Tool ‘Rewaita’ 1.1.4 added GDM Support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2026

Choose color theme for GTK4/Libadwaita apps

Quoting: GNOME Adwaita Re-coloring Tool ‘Rewaita’ 1.1.4 added GDM Support | UbuntuHandbook —

Rewaita includes a few dozens of light and dark color themes out-of-the-box. User can simply choose one theme from the list, and, preview the change via the app window itself which applies new colors immediately.

While, all other GTK/LibAwaita apps’ colors will change after re-launch, though sometimes you need to wait for a few moments.

Besides the built-in color presets, user may set custom text and background values for accent colors, main window colors, buttons and headerbars etc colors, as well as custom CSS code, then save them as a custom preset.

Read On!

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