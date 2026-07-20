news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2026



Quoting: GNOME Adwaita Re-coloring Tool ‘Rewaita’ 1.1.4 added GDM Support | UbuntuHandbook —

Rewaita includes a few dozens of light and dark color themes out-of-the-box. User can simply choose one theme from the list, and, preview the change via the app window itself which applies new colors immediately.

While, all other GTK/LibAwaita apps’ colors will change after re-launch, though sometimes you need to wait for a few moments.

Besides the built-in color presets, user may set custom text and background values for accent colors, main window colors, buttons and headerbars etc colors, as well as custom CSS code, then save them as a custom preset.