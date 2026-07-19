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Episodes of Linux Saloon 210 and 211
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 210 | Early Edition July
The content discusses various topics in technology and Linux, such as hardware setups like the Warthunder Sim Rig, font management in Linux, and notable news like the retirement of the “Father of the Internet.” It also covers updates on Firefox, the Steam Machine launch, and Fedora governance changes, along with various resources and upcoming events.
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 211 | Open Mic Night
The content discusses various technology and Linux-related updates, including a live weekend discussion about user experiences with Fedora and job openings at Epic Games focused on GNU/Linux security. It also covers IBM's new chip architecture advancements and Dell surpassing HP in U.S. PC sales amid a shrinking market.