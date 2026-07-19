Kernel, Operating Systems, and Graphics

On one side, there is the most respected name in operating systems. On the other side, a student in the field with no public credit.

One public verdict: your life’s work is already obsolete.

Credibility doesn’t mean you are always right, but it also doesn’t mean you don’t know a thing.

It happened on a public mailing list, in front of the whole field. The professor had literally written the textbook about the field that the student learned from. He had the credentials, the research, and, by the standards of computer science at the time, a stronger argument.

The student was 22. He replied the next day, in public, and refused to give an inch. The professor refused, too. The fight ran for weeks. It pulled in people who would go on to build the software that runs the modern Internet. The argument that started was never settled.