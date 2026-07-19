news
Kernel, Operating Systems, and Graphics
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He Called Linux Obsolete in 1992. His Own OS Now Hides in Your CPU.
On one side, there is the most respected name in operating systems. On the other side, a student in the field with no public credit.
One public verdict: your life’s work is already obsolete.
Credibility doesn’t mean you are always right, but it also doesn’t mean you don’t know a thing.
It happened on a public mailing list, in front of the whole field. The professor had literally written the textbook about the field that the student learned from. He had the credentials, the research, and, by the standards of computer science at the time, a stronger argument.
The student was 22. He replied the next day, in public, and refused to give an inch. The professor refused, too. The fight ran for weeks. It pulled in people who would go on to build the software that runs the modern Internet. The argument that started was never settled.
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Medium ☛ My First Week Learning Linux: The Foundation of My Cloud & DevOps Journey
While I was learning Linux, I became curious about its origins. Linux was heavily inspired by UNIX, a robust operating system known for its stable architecture. Back in 1983, Richard Stallman launched the GNU Project, which aimed to create a free and open-source operating system. Later, in 1991, Linus Torvalds developed the Linux kernel, and when combined with the tools of the GNU Project, it created what we now know as Linux.
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Games/Graphics
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GamingOnLinux ☛ D7VK 2.0 released with more performance fixes for retro Direct3D games on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Love your classic retro games? D7VK 2.0 is out now to bring more performance improvements for running retro Direct3D games on Linux. We also just had the DXVK 3.0.2 release to fix up some more modern games.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ DXVK 3.0.2 brings bug fixes for Dying Light: The Beast, Halo and more on Linux / SteamOS | GamingOnLinux
Direct 3D 8, 9, 10 and 11 to Vulkan layer DXVK has a new bug fix release out, sorting some issues in specific games to make gaming on Linux / SteamOS better. This follows the 3.0.1 release earlier in July, and the big 3.0 release back in June.
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