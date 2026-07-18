When a link overflowed to a new line, the text was subtly grouped together, so there was a visual indication that both lines were part of the same text. But, when this happened, the rest of the list would be misaligned with the first list to the left. This was the problem I wanted to solve in FrESH, but I came out with another idea.

We spoke about the grid alignment issue, but the bigger reservation I had became clearer: I was unhappy with how titles that spanned multiple lines appeared.