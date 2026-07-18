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today's howtos
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Barry Kauler ☛ Fix round brackets in URI
A URI to a local video file, for the chromium-based VIDplay media player, aborted as the filename had round brackets: [...]
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install AMD Radeon Drivers on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Install AMD Radeon drivers on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, and 22.04 while keeping graphics updates and recovery predictable. Start with Ubuntu's maintained stack and reserve AMD's optional packages for a supported GPU and release, avoiding mixed sources and preserving a reliable fallback path.
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Show top 100 DJ's on DJMAG
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Linuxize ☛ Email Authentication Explained: SPF, DKIM, and DMARC
SPF, DKIM, and DMARC help prevent domain spoofing. See how each check works, what DMARC alignment requires, and how to verify the DNS records with dig.
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James G ☛ Multi-line links on my home page
When a link overflowed to a new line, the text was subtly grouped together, so there was a visual indication that both lines were part of the same text. But, when this happened, the rest of the list would be misaligned with the first list to the left. This was the problem I wanted to solve in FrESH, but I came out with another idea.
We spoke about the grid alignment issue, but the bigger reservation I had became clearer: I was unhappy with how titles that spanned multiple lines appeared.
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Gabriele Girelli ☛ Transition backgrounds
Yesterday I changed the background iterator for the homepage of this website. How did I do that? The code is below but here I’ll give you the highlight: [...]
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University of Toronto ☛ Argc and argv in early Research Unix
Recently I was peripherally involved in a Fediverse discussion about (C's) argc and argv (the arguments to your main(), the start of a C program). Famously, argv[] is an array of pointers to your program's arguments (including the nominal name of the program), and it's sort of traditional to terminate it with a NULL pointer (although this isn't required by the Single Unix Standard; its execve() specification is silent on this). If you think about it, having both argc and a NULL-terminated argv is redundant, since you could determine one from the other. So me being me, I wondered how far back argc and argv went in Unix (and if argv was NULL terminated from the beginning). The answer turns out to be that they go all the way back to Research Unix V1, which is before C existed, and argv[] wasn't originally NULL terminated.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Perl on Fedora 44
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Hermes Agent on Linux Mint 22
Getting Hermes Agent running on a fresh Linux Mint 22 box shouldn’t feel like decoding ancient runes.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Jupyter Notebook on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Anyone who has managed a data science team’s infrastructure knows the pain of a poorly configured Jupyter server.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Perl on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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