The Stamp-C5 is based on Espressif’s ESP32-C5HF4 and measures 17.6 × 19.1 × 3.4mm. The device combines a single-core 32-bit RISC-V processor running at up to 240MHz with 384KB of SRAM and 4MB of flash storage. Wireless support includes 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Zigbee and Thread applications.

The RK3576 integrates four Arm Cortex-A72 cores running at up to 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. Graphics are handled by a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1, while the onboard NPU delivers up to 6 TOPS of INT8 performance with support for INT4, INT8, INT16, BF16, and TF32 workloads.

Steam Frame uses an ARM64 processor, so Collabora, in collaboration with Valve, has been developing Holo Core as a full AArch64 port of Arch Linux intended as the base for the operating system that will power the gaming VR headset. Since Arch Linux has no official ARM64 support, Collabora had to build new tooling and CI infrastructure from scratch.

Some of the biggest changes, so far, in KDE Plasma 6.8 include triple buffering for NVIDIA GPUs enabled by default, support for recording audio in Spectacle during screen recording, and automatic logic support for Plasma Login Manager on distros with older systemd versions, such as KDE neon.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

original

Still Improving the Sites

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2026



Crossposted from Techrights

6 years ago we had lock-downs and that gave me an opportunity to start making lots of videos, including some very long ones (some were as long as 3 hours). Two years later I quit my job (I had planned this since 2019 and made up my mind in early 2022) and two years ago I began dealing with endless lawfare, or about a million pounds devoted to attempts to silence me, culminating in death threats this year (it was a mistake and it is backfiring badly; the police investigators still look into that this week).

The above photo, taken in 2020 (before we controlled our own communications), shows the site when it turned 14. It'll turn 20 soon. Our team has since then grown a lot bigger and we produce a lot more stories. We are also beta-testing a new feature for the site; we plan to announce it some time soon. █

Image source: Techrights Birthday, 14 Years