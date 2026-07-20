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Still Improving the Sites
6 years ago we had lock-downs and that gave me an opportunity to start making lots of videos, including some very long ones (some were as long as 3 hours). Two years later I quit my job (I had planned this since 2019 and made up my mind in early 2022) and two years ago I began dealing with endless lawfare, or about a million pounds devoted to attempts to silence me, culminating in death threats this year (it was a mistake and it is backfiring badly; the police investigators still look into that this week).
The above photo, taken in 2020 (before we controlled our own communications), shows the site when it turned 14. It'll turn 20 soon. Our team has since then grown a lot bigger and we produce a lot more stories. We are also beta-testing a new feature for the site; we plan to announce it some time soon. █
Image source: Techrights Birthday, 14 Years