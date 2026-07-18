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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2026



Quoting: Linux Mint isn't the best Windows replacement anymore —

Linux Mint, at least for most, just works straight out of the box with minimal configuration. It's also incredibly stable. However, it does feel stuck in time when it comes to the look and feel of the OS. The Cinnamon desktop isn't the most polished desktop experience either. The developers are more focused on its functionality and stability, so the visual detail takes a backseat.