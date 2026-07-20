news
Linux Schedulers, Linux Infested With Slop, and "Linux X Server Written Entirely in Assembly Language"
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Pradyun Narkadamilli ☛ Studying Linux Schedulers, and Why Metrics Matter
Last semester, I took Parallel Computer Architectures at UIUC. For a term project, I (with the help of smart friends) set out to investigate exactly how much scheduling decisions mattered in the Linux Scheduler, specifically as it related to picking between different cores available in a CPU (or multiple sockets).
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XDA ☛ Linus Torvalds will "loudly ignore" anyone criticising AI code in Linux: "Fork it. Or just walk away" [Ed: Linus Torvalds broadcasting ignorance]
In a message to the Linux kernel mailing list, Torvalds details his views on people using AI to create code for the kernel. Torvalds starts by stating that Linux is not an anti-AI project, and that if people don't like that, "they can do the open-source thing and fork it. Or just walk away."
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Graphics Stack
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DebugPoint ☛ Frame: The First Linux X Server Written Entirely in Assembly Language
In a bold move toward ultimate minimalism, developer Geir Isene has created Frame — the first X11 server for Linux written entirely in assembly language. The X server is one of those foundational pieces that most of us take for granted. It’s big, complex, and full of decades of legacy code.
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