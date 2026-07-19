news
Debian development at DebConf 2026 and final normal Debian bookworm release
-
Collabora ☛ 2026-07-13 [Older] From Apertis to SBOMs: Debian development at DebConf 2026
-
LWN ☛ Final normal Debian bookworm release
Debian has announced the final normal update for Debian 12 ("bookworm"). Long-term-support updates will continue until 2028. As may be expected from a stable version, the update is mostly limited to security fixes. Still, it may be time for Debian users to look into upgrading to a more recent version. Conveniently, Debian 13 ("trixie") also received an update this weekend, with many of the same security fixes.