news
Web Browsers, Web News, and Latest From Mozilla
-
Wired ☛ A Wave of Unexplained Bot Traffic Is Sweeping the Web
When he first noticed the traffic spike, Quintero thought he’d found an audience on the other side of the world. “I need to travel to China right now because I’m the bomb there,” Quintero says he recalls thinking. But as soon as he dug into the data, he knew something was wrong. Google Analytics, a common tool used by website owners to parse web traffic, shows that all the Chinese visitors are from one specific city: Lanzhou. They are unlikely to be real humans, because they stay on the page for an average of 0 seconds and don’t scroll or click. Quintero quickly realized his website was actually being bombarded by bots.
-
Amit Patel ☛ URLs with trailing punctuation
When a url is posted on a forum/chat, it’s often automatically made linkable. But sometimes the regexp that grabs the url also grabs a trailing punctuation mark. [...]
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Localization (L10N): Pontoon Translation Search: Unifying Localization Across Mozilla
Here at Mozilla, we are tirelessly working to bring our products to a global audience. Pontoon, our in-house translation management system plays a central role, where volunteer localizers work to bring translations for Firefox, Thunderbird, SUMO and other Mozilla products.
Recently, we have been working to unify localization tools and give localizers and developers smoother, more streamlined workflows. This is why we are excited to introduce Pontoon’s new Translation Search feature, where everyone can search for strings across all projects and locales at Mozilla.
-
Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Launching Interop 2026
The Interop Project is a cross-browser initiative to improve web compatibility in areas that offer the most benefit to both users and developers.
The group, including Apple, Google, Igalia, Microsoft, and Mozilla, takes proposals of features that are well defined in a sufficiently stable web standard, and have good test suite coverage. Then, we come up with a subset of those proposals that balances web developer priorities (via surveys and bug reports) with our collective resources.
We focus on features that are well-represented in Web Platform Tests as the pass-rate is how we measure progress, which you can track on the Interop dashboard.
-