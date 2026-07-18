IBM Absurdity: Promoting Slop Non-Stop, Also Banning Slop in Red Hat's Flathub

When Flathub banned AI-coded app submissions last month, some critics warned the platform was denying the future by dismissing a new wave of “vibe-coded” software as out-and-out “slop”. Well, new data suggests otherwise, as nearly three-quarters of the rejected apps are already dead, existing only a few months. GNU/Linux developer Evangelos Paterakis, developer of Tuba, Turntable and others, did the digging, looking at 120 code repositories whose pull requests for inclusion on Flathub were rejected because of their heavy Hey Hi (AI) usage and given an “AI Slop” tag.