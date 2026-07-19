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Daniel Pocock in BBC
"Daniel Pocock is a software engineer"
The national broadcaster has just added a photo and short description of Daniel Pocock, which can be seen today.
It says: "In a statement on his website, Pocock, who is a software engineer, is asking voters to read about his work on ethics in technology, safety of children online, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and cybersecurity."
What it does not say is that he is a Free software veteran. █
Image source: A total of 34 candidates will now fight the by-election in Clacton on 13 August