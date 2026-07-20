news
today's howtos
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OSTechNix ☛ Linux Desktop Startup Recovery: A Beginner’s Guide
Learn a practical approach to GNU/Linux desktop recovery. Understand desktop startup, diagnose failures using logs, and regain access with a TTY, Recovery Mode, or a Live USB.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLite on Fedora 44
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Gitea on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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Linuxize ☛ What Is an Inode in Linux
An inode stores GNU/Linux file metadata, not its name or data. See how inode numbers and hard links work, then check inode usage with ls, stat, and df.
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John D Cook ☛ Fitting a regular expression to a list of words
Suppose you want to search for a list of words. If you’re using grep, you can add the -f flag provide a file of regular expressions, and you can add the -F to tell it that the regular expressions are in fact just words. I did something like this a couple days ago when searching for diagnosis codes.
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University of Toronto ☛ Changes in how something behaves are a signal (but can be hard to notice)
I mentioned recently that we'd moved a very popular data set from our main web server to a new one that only handled that data set. On the new web server, we found it necessary to set an absurdly high Apache connection limit of 4,000 concurrent requests, because Apache could run out otherwise (and could even run out at 4,000, it was just less often).
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HowTo Geek ☛ These Linux networking command-line tools are outdated. Here's what you should use instead.
Since Linux is so widely used for servers, it has a lot of utlities for monitoring network information and accessing remote resources. There are some networking commands people still use because they know them, but some are outdated and deprecated. Here are some deprecated utilities along with what you should use instead.