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Free and Open Source Software
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Moqui Framework - enterprise application development platform
Moqui Framework is an enterprise application development platform for building data-driven web applications, APIs and business systems with Java and Groovy. It provides an integrated collection of tools for handling data, services, user interfaces, security and application infrastructure.
The framework uses declarative artefacts to reduce boilerplate code and supports modular applications through reusable components. It can serve as the foundation for enterprise resource planning, ecommerce, customer relationship management and other complex business applications.
This is free and open source software.
Hunim - small, fast, and unopinionated static site generator
Hunim is a small, fast, and unopinionated static site generator.
It transforms Markdown into complete websites using HTML templates, reusable components, front matter, and optional NimScript execution.
The software includes a development server with hot reload and dependency-aware incremental rebuilding. It can also generate RSS feeds, post indexes, sitemaps, and build-time syntax highlighting without requiring client-side JavaScript.
This is free and open source software.
addrb - lightweight, read-only command-line address book
addrb is a lightweight, read-only command-line address book that synchronises contacts from a CardDAV server to a local database.
Contacts can then be searched without repeatedly connecting to the remote server.
The program supports configurable output templates, JSON output, contact photographs, birthday listings, and searches against different vCard attributes.
This is free and open source software.
Grace Framework - web application framework
Grace Framework is a web application framework for building enterprise-grade Spring Boot applications with Groovy.
Based on Grails, it emphasizes convention over configuration, modular design, and developer productivity.
The framework combines Spring Boot integration with command-line tools, application profiles, templates, code generation, dynamic modules, and an extensible plugin architecture.
This is free and open source software.
Ramen - type-safe static site generator
Ramen is a type-safe static site generator built with OCaml. It provides a command-line tool for creating content-heavy websites from Markdown documents and YAML data.
The software validates structured content before generating the site, helping identify missing fields, invalid formats, and inconsistent data. Its core functionality is also available as an OCaml library for integration with applications that require more control over content processing and HTML generation.
This is free and open source software.
ghgrab - grab anything you want
ghgrab is a terminal tool for browsing and downloading individual files and folders from source code repositories without cloning the entire project.
It supports GitHub, GitLab, Codeberg, Gitea, Forgejo, and compatible self-hosted instances. Its terminal interface provides repository navigation, fuzzy search, file previews, and batch downloads.
This is free and open source software.
Hermes Secure Email Gateway - secure email gateway and mail server
Hermes Secure Email Gateway is a secure email gateway and mail server that protects inbound and outbound email against spam, viruses, and malware.
It combines filtering, encryption, archiving, mailbox hosting, collaboration services, and identity management within a unified web administration interface.
Hermes combines these technologies under one unified web-based administration console for easy management of your organization’s inbound and outbound email, mailbox users, encryption keys, and authentication policies. End users get a self-service portal for managing their own signatures, sieve rules, vacation messages, app passwords, and mobile-device profiles.
The Community Edition is free and open source software.