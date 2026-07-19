Moqui Framework is an enterprise application development platform for building data-driven web applications, APIs and business systems with Java and Groovy. It provides an integrated collection of tools for handling data, services, user interfaces, security and application infrastructure.

The framework uses declarative artefacts to reduce boilerplate code and supports modular applications through reusable components. It can serve as the foundation for enterprise resource planning, ecommerce, customer relationship management and other complex business applications.

This is free and open source software.