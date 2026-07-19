Free and Open Source Software

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Valve and Collabora Announce Official Arch Linux ARM64 Port for Steam Frame

Steam Frame uses an ARM64 processor, so Collabora, in collaboration with Valve, has been developing Holo Core as a full AArch64 port of Arch Linux intended as the base for the operating system that will power the gaming VR headset. Since Arch Linux has no official ARM64 support, Collabora had to build new tooling and CI infrastructure from scratch.

DXVK 3.0.2 Brings Fixes for Dying Light: The Beast, Halo CE, Overwatch, and More

Coming two weeks after DXVK 3.0.1, the DXVK 3.0.2 release is here to work around a performance regression in some video games that create a new DXGI factory every single frame, such as Dying Light: The Beast with FSR enabled, but other D3D12 games could be affected as well.

Wayland 1.26 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements

Highlights of Wayland 1.26 include a new wl_pointer.warp event to notify a new pointer position without an end-user-initiated motion event, a new wl_fixes.ack_global_remove request to address races related to global remove events, and a new wl_display_remove_socket_fd() function to remove sockets that were previously added via the wl_display_add_socket_fd() function.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—June

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy.

LinuxGizmos.com

HackRF Pro SDR covers 100kHz to 6GHz with FPGA-based processing

The HackRF Pro follows the same general architecture as its predecessor but introduces several RF, processing, timing, and connectivity improvements. These include a flatter frequency response, removal of the characteristic center-frequency DC spike, an onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, additional memory, RF shielding, and a USB Type-C connector.

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Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2026

Hermes Secure Email Gateway

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Daniel Pocock in BBC [original]

  
"Daniel Pocock is a software engineer"

 
Only Those Who Never Give Up Will Pick Up a Prize [original]

  
Patience and perseverance almost always pay off

 
More Than Half a Million Files [original]

  
we add close to 50,000 more files each year

 
Valve and Collabora Announce Official Arch Linux ARM64 Port for Steam Frame

  
Valve and Collabora announce Holo Core as the official Arch Linux ARM64 port for the Steam Frame gaming VR headset with an early preview for developers.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
All Android backup data now counts toward your Google Account storage

 
I tried every major file manager on Linux and only this one felt right

  
I bounce between Linux programs like a bad habit

 
Linux finally does HDR gaming right — here's the exact setup

  
Linux can be complex, and support varies from desktop environment to window manager

 
I've tried dozens of Linux desktops, and COSMIC feels like the future

  
Pop!_OS has a strong following, and one reason is its COSMIC desktop

 
Immutable Linux Gets Safe Mode: GNOME OS Fixes Broken Driver Boot at GUADEC

  
GNOME OS pioneers a bootloader fix for sysext driver failures, one the rest of immutable Linux will need

 
These 5 Unix ideas from the 1970s are why Linux still works so well

  
While people think of Linux as a modern operating system

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
The Community Edition is free and open source software

 
Odyssey Linux – approachable Void-based Linux distribution

  
Odyssey Linux is a Void Linux-based rolling-release distribution that aims to make a systemd-free environment accessible to desktop users

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.1.4, Linux 6.18.39, and Linux 6.12.96

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.1.4 kernel

 
Three Lions, Third Place [original]

  
Many in England were asleep, too tired and pessimistic to watch

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
not so many today

 
GNU/Linux Distributions and Other Operating Systems

  
today's leftovers

 
KDE Contribution and This Week in GNOME

  
a couple of updates

 
Games: Malware in Steam Games and Cartridges Concept Recreated

  
a pair of stories

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Building a CMS and WordPress 7.0.2 Release

  
Content Management Systems (CMS) news

 
Mozilla/Firefox: Tor Browser 15.0.18 and Mozilla's Privacy Posturing

  
a pair of links

 
Programming With Python and Java

  
Development leftovers

 
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review of the Week

  
OpenSUSE leftovers

 
IBM Absurdity: Promoting Slop Non-Stop, Also Banning Slop in Red Hat's Flathub

  
Red Hat is a mess

 
Open Hardware, Gadgets, SBCs, and Mobile

  
hardware related leftovers

 
Applications: Yazi, Upscayl, and Shotcut

  
software news about GNU/Linux

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Linux Patches Keep 1980s–90s Macs Spinning Their Floppies and New Vulnerability Discovered in Linux Kernel

  
kernel leftovers

 
Collabora's Work on Graphics and Games

  
a pair of picks

 
Anti-DRM Linux Bounty (PlayStation)

  
nice move

 
Money Talks to Torvalds: 90% Marketing Hype Becomes Obligatory, Opposition to Slop Told to "F--- Off"

  
really bad

 
The Rain in Spain [original]

  
We need rain

 
"MElon‑speak": Twitter Source Code Liberated or Just Vapourware/Openwashing

  
Openwashing probably

 
Africa: Windows Sinks to All-Time Low [original]

  
GNU/Linux is still measured at around 6%

 
Windows is Collapsing, More Layoffs Coming [original]

  
investment in Windows seems to have decreased a lot, even reduced to sticking slop prompts in things in order to fake "demand" for so-called "hey hi" (AI)

 
IRC is Extremely Informal (the Case of Techrights) [original]

  
Only desperate detractors would try to present something (cherry-picked) from IRC as some sort of official statement for Techrights

 
Daniel Pocock (Independent) in Political Race With "The Highest Number Ever Recorded in a UK Parliamentary Election" [original]

  
Someone who can speak for (or about) Free software

 
Games: Elder Scrolls VI, DayZ Badlands, Band Together, and More

  
GamingOnLinux latest

 
Android Leftovers

  
This is the perfect smart ring for Android users who want to skip the subscription

 
These 5 Linux distros finally got DNS privacy right—most others don't

  
Your Linux distro may have a way of tightening up these security holes

 
Linux Mint isn't the best Windows replacement anymore

  
ZorinOS has been getting a lot of hype ever since Microsoft dropped support for Windows 10

 
I tried this Linux distro that looks like Windows, is made by a Microsoft engineer, and is based on Ubuntu

  
Well, while something like Ubuntu or Linux Mint already makes the transition fairly easy

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
SageOS – lean Debian-based Linux distribution

  
SageOS is a lean Debian-based Linux distribution designed for security work

 
Anatol-X – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
Anatol-X is a Debian Testing-based Linux distribution designed for gaming, software development, multimedia and everyday desktop workloads

 
Gnome Working on Test Center App to Make Testing Easier

  
It's now possible to test experimental features on the Gnome desktop without worrying that you'll break things

 
This Week in Plasma: Shadows for Steam and Discord

  
This week the bug-fixing spree of the past few weeks wound down as feature work and user interface polishing moved into the foreground

 
Become More Productive With These GNOME Extensions

  
Here's my recommended list of GNOME extensions that might help you focus more on work and be (more) productive

 
Torvalds challenged the haters to fork Linux. Someone said 'hold my beer'

  
Never mind not being a fork – Poseidon's kernel isn't even really a port of Linux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
DXVK 3.0.2 Brings Fixes for Dying Light: The Beast, Halo CE, Overwatch, and More

  
DXVK 3.0.2 open-source Vulkan-based implementation of D3D8, D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download with more improvements for your favorite games.

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux picks and Haiku

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Ubuntu 26.04 Bugs (Too Busy Adding Buggy Clones That Don't Work), Ubuntu DDoS Attack Discussed

  
Ubuntu picks

 
IBM Red Hat Mostly Focused on Slop Plagiarism, Not Much About Linux These Days

  
IBM agenda

 
Server: Istio 1.30.3, Istio 1.29.6, and 10ZiG

  
3 more picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and BSD Now

  
two episodes for now

 
KDE Mega Sprint 2026 and Server-side Drop Shadows

  
KDE leftovers

 
Accessibility in GNOME and Icon for Demostage

  
last week's updates on GNOME

 
BSD: OpenZFS, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, and OPNsense

  
BSD leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Right to Repair, ESP32, RISC-V, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Events/Education: Workshop Basel, EuroPython 2026, and IndieWeb Event for Southeast Asia

  
recent and upcoming

 
Technological Sovereignty,  FSF Raising Money, and Paleoenshittification

  
FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development leftovers

 
Standards/Consortia: ITU, USB, HEIC, and More

  
Standards and more

 
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
Security picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers

 
Games: RPCS3, Godot, Denuvo Workaround, and Performance

  
gaming leftovers

 
Slopfarms Rejoice as After Boss of Linus Torvalds Receives Millions to Promote Slop Plagiarism, Then Torvalds Becomes His Master's (Money) Voice

  
Really bad, Linus Torvalds

 
'Secure' Boot Redundant and Only a Net Loss for Security

  
2 more stories

 
Technical Computer Scientist and Free Software Expert Running for a Seat (Clacton-on-Sea by-Election) [original]

  
We envision he'll soon do some media interviews and some Web pages will help bring exposure to his message

 
GNU/Linux Rises to About a Quarter of OS Usage in Iraq [original]

  
For a long time Windows was measured at 100% there

 
Open Source Won’t Save Us

  
The FSF fights for your freedom.

 
Winner Takes It All, the Loser Can Take 'Bronze' [original]

  
There is a match tomorrow night. If England can get 'bronze', it'll a consolation prize for Thomas Tuchel, as France is a very potent opponent

 
Pocock-on-Sea: nomination for Clacton by-election, 13 August 2026 [original]

  
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock

 
Wayland 1.26 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements

  
Wayland 1.26 open-source replacement for the X11 window system protocol is now available for download with support for new events, funxtions, and requests, and bug fixes.

 
Games: Steam Machines, Jagex, Humble Handhelds Bundle, and More

  
mostly from GamingOnLinux

 
Productivity on the Rise Again [original]

  
"...tasks expand to fill the time available"

 
Belize: GNU/Linux Up to About 10% [original]

  
Compared to about 8% internationally this month

 
Linux doesn't force me to use the terminal—these 3 tools prove it

  
I'm still a novice Linux user, but the more time I spend with it

 
AMD driver causing massive performance loss on all major Linux distros

  
Ubuntu warns an upcoming Linux kernel severely slows AMD down in certain compute workloads due to a drive issue

 
Does Linux really run faster than Windows? I tested both to find out

  
Linux users love to talk about how much faster their systems are compared to Windows

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Vocalinux Turns Your Speech Into Text Without Giving Away Voice Data

  
An open source, speech-to-text tool for Linux called Vocalinux has just introduced its 0.14 beta release

 
Understanding the Foundation Board’s Role in the FreeBSD Ecosystem

  
During BSDCan, the FreeBSD Foundation holds its annual meeting and Board elections

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles