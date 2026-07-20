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Free and Open Source Software
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AperiSolve - web-based steganalysis platform
AperiSolve is a web-based steganalysis platform that automates the examination of images for concealed data.
It combines visual inspection tools with a collection of established steganography, metadata analysis and file-carving utilities.
The software can inspect individual bit planes, remap image colours and run multiple analyzers concurrently. AperiSolve is available as a hosted service or can be self-hosted using Docker Compose.
This is free and open source software.
renCal - modern, local-first desktop calendar application
renCal is a modern, local-first desktop calendar application designed for Omarchy and available for other Linux distributions and macOS.
The application stores events as plain-text iCalendar files while providing two-way synchronisation with Google Calendar, iCloud, Outlook and other CalDAV services. It offers natural-language event creation and a keyboard-driven interface.
This is free and open source software.
Fenrir - fast and flexible screen reader
Fenrir is a fast and flexible screen reader designed for the Linux console. It uses a modular driver architecture and provides speech, sound and input feedback while working in a TTY.
The software offers extensive navigation and review facilities for visually impaired users, including table navigation, progress monitoring, bookmarks and multiple clipboards.
This is free and open source software.
Bobo - minimalist static site generator
Bobo is a minimalist static site generator written in around 120 lines of POSIX shell and awk.
It converts Markdown articles and pages into a static website using a simple HTML template.
The software follows the KISS principle and has few dependencies. It includes scripts for creating a new site, generating its HTML files and running a local development server.
This is free and open source software.