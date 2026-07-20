AperiSolve is a web-based steganalysis platform that automates the examination of images for concealed data.

It combines visual inspection tools with a collection of established steganography, metadata analysis and file-carving utilities.

The software can inspect individual bit planes, remap image colours and run multiple analyzers concurrently. AperiSolve is available as a hosted service or can be self-hosted using Docker Compose.

This is free and open source software.