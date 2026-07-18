original
More Than Half a Million Files
The
news.tuxmachines.org or
tuxmachines.org site (mostly the same thing) moved to a Static Site Generator (SSG) almost exactly 4 years ago. That was done after we had repeatedly experienced issues with the Content Management Systems (CMSs), partly due to DDoS attacks, and partly due to database issues (caused in part or exacerbated by the aforementioned DDoS attacks). The Drupal component of the "old state" was turned into static pages, as was the Gallery component. 14 months later the transition was complete. Databases no more! Except sqlite for SSG backend management.
The site has since then grown to over half a million objects:
find /var/www/tuxmachines.org/ | wc -l 566280
A lot of these are images, directories, and the rest are HTML files.
Without directories:
$ find /var/www/tuxmachines.org/htdocs/ -type f | wc -l 533137
At the current pace of publication we add close to 50,000 more files each year. █
Image source: American museum of Natural History (AMNH). It is one of the the largest museums in the world. Upper West Side of Manhattan, Central Park West, NY