The HackRF Pro follows the same general architecture as its predecessor but introduces several RF, processing, timing, and connectivity improvements. These include a flatter frequency response, removal of the characteristic center-frequency DC spike, an onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, additional memory, RF shielding, and a USB Type-C connector.

There are many reasons why communities worldwide still lack meaningful Internet access, even decades after the Internet has become a staple of everyday life for others. Technical and policy limitations, geographic barriers, and high costs all play a part. More often than not, multiple factors are at play.

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy.

Highlights of Wayland 1.26 include a new wl_pointer.warp event to notify a new pointer position without an end-user-initiated motion event, a new wl_fixes.ack_global_remove request to address races related to global remove events, and a new wl_display_remove_socket_fd() function to remove sockets that were previously added via the wl_display_add_socket_fd() function.

Coming two weeks after DXVK 3.0.1, the DXVK 3.0.2 release is here to work around a performance regression in some video games that create a new DXGI factory every single frame, such as Dying Light: The Beast with FSR enabled, but other D3D12 games could be affected as well.

Steam Frame uses an ARM64 processor, so Collabora, in collaboration with Valve, has been developing Holo Core as a full AArch64 port of Arch Linux intended as the base for the operating system that will power the gaming VR headset. Since Arch Linux has no official ARM64 support, Collabora had to build new tooling and CI infrastructure from scratch.

original

More Than Half a Million Files

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2026,

updated Jul 18, 2026



The news.tuxmachines.org or tuxmachines.org site (mostly the same thing) moved to a Static Site Generator (SSG) almost exactly 4 years ago. That was done after we had repeatedly experienced issues with the Content Management Systems (CMSs), partly due to DDoS attacks, and partly due to database issues (caused in part or exacerbated by the aforementioned DDoS attacks). The Drupal component of the "old state" was turned into static pages, as was the Gallery component. 14 months later the transition was complete. Databases no more! Except sqlite for SSG backend management.

The site has since then grown to over half a million objects:

find /var/www/tuxmachines.org/ | wc -l 566280

A lot of these are images, directories, and the rest are HTML files.

Without directories:

$ find /var/www/tuxmachines.org/htdocs/ -type f | wc -l 533137

At the current pace of publication we add close to 50,000 more files each year. █

Image source: American museum of Natural History (AMNH). It is one of the the largest museums in the world. Upper West Side of Manhattan, Central Park West, NY