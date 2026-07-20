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Daniel Pocock Combats "Codes of Conduct Phenomena"
Today we see some mainstream media articles in Aussie and British media, recognising Daniel Pocock as an individual, not just some name in a list of 30+ names. "This can help raise awareness of some issues," I said this morning, and this is very good opportunity to enumerate exactly those issues, according to a friend, as repetition is good in that context. He said that repetition of Daniel's platform / goals helps him get the word out.
From his profile, about causes that he is focusing on and has already covered for years:
Codes of Conduct phenomena
In 2020, Pocock argued that the Outreachy program, where he has several years of experience as a mentor, was effectively paying women not to be too outspoken in the open source world. (Techrights).
In 2021, David Arroyo Menéndez, a researcher from Universidad Rey Juan Carlos and author of the Damegender software posted statistics about diversity on the debian-women mailing list. Steve McIntyre, a former Debian Project Leader, sent a public reply threatening to censor Arroyo Menéndez if he published any more statistics. In defiance, Pocock published a blog suggesting that the statistics could be analyzed using a Regression discontinuity design to see if the rate at which women joined Debian was increasing or decreasing after the Code of Conduct was introduced. Pocock’s initial summary of the data showed that fewer women were actually joining Debian after the Code of Conduct and Outreachy mentoring programs were introduced.
In comments reported by The Register, Pocock explained that the Code of Conduct phenomena in open source organizations was a form of kangaroo court being used to deter and deflect questions about accountability.
On 21 March 2022 Pocock published an open letter asking the Association for Computing Machinery and other professional bodies to consider whether the Codes of Conduct in the open source software workplace are effectively impersonating the Code of Ethics of a professional body (the open letter).
Harassment and abuse victims contacted Mr Pocock for support with poor behavior
Shortly after the FSFE Fellowship elected Mr Pocock as their representative in 2017, female volunteers contacted Mr Pocock and asked for support with harassment. Mr Pocock made several visits to Albania and Kosovo. He was a witness to various situations involving poor behavior, harassment and possible abuse involving 16 year old volunteers.
In October 2017, Mr Pocock filed an internal report with Mozilla (email evidence)
Larissa Shapiro from Mozilla replied that kids were at risk (email evidence)
Emma Irwin from Mozilla admits it is a serious matter and recommends Mr Pocock give evidence to Marta, Mozilla’s HR investigator (email evidence)
Mozilla produced an internal report but it has never been published (email evidence)
One of the women, Anisa Kuci, wrote an email thanking Mr Pocock for his support (email evidence on blog).
During these interactions with the victims, Mr Pocock wanted to show empathy with the victims and commented to the women that his cousin had been in the highly publicized choir of Cardinal George Pell. The prosecution of the Cardinal was proceding concurrently with these discoveries of harassment and abuse in the open source supply chain. This very brief revelation to the victims in Albania started an avalanche of gossip and inuendo about harassment in open source communities.
There is more information in this page of his. █
Image source: Daniel Pocock