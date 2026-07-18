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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2026



Quoting: Become More Productive With These GNOME Extensions —

Our brains are not meant to be locked in for eight straight hours during a work/school day. That's not how these little pink sponges work, no matter what hack productivity gurus on YouTube might try to sell you.

What works is cutting the friction around your workflow, and staying on top of the mental nerfs you already carry, plus the ones that pile up over the day. There's a whole ecosystem built around fixing that, ranging from break reminder apps, Kanban boards, to Pomodoro timers and phone-to-desktop bridges.

On GNOME, you don't need to leave your desktop to get most of this. The extension ecosystem already covers timers, notes, clipboard history, and phone syncing, without asking you to juggle five different subscriptions.

Here are eight extensions worth having, plus a native GNOME feature that handles some of this for free.