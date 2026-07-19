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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2026



Quoting: Linux finally does HDR gaming right — here's the exact setup —

While there are a variety of desktops that support HDR on Linux, I’ll be sticking to KDE for this demonstration. It’s far easier to set up and doesn't require any configuration file tinkering to get everything set up properly.

The current version of KDE Plasma (6.7.3) supports HDR out of the box and can be installed in any Arch-based distribution using pacman. Once installed, you can head to the KDE System Settings page and go to Displays, where there should be an option to enable HDR. Make sure to tick and click apply to enable this.

KDE also offers a few more options, including adjusting the minimum and maximum brightness limits and choosing between “Color Efficiency” and “Color Accuracy”. Choose Color Accuracy for the best results here, and to avoid a washed-out image.

This forces HDR across the entire desktop, including games that might not support it. Still, for a more standalone implementation, consider using Gamescope and launching the game through it instead.