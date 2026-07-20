Planet KDE: Who’s responsible for bug reports on old software versions?

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2026



Quoting: Who’s responsible for bug reports on old software versions? – Adventures in Linux and KDE —

This hypothetical becomes concrete due to the existence of discrete-release OSs, like Ubuntu, Debian, openSUSE Leap, and Linux Mint. These intentionally freeze on certain versions of the software they ship for a certain period of time — even if newer versions have already been released upstream of them.

It’s in the news right now because of a recent kerfuffle over in Linux Mint specifically; a developer of GNOME Calendar asked Linux Mint to patch out support links and change the branding, and later followed up with a fairly inflammatory blog post after the issue was locked for understandable reasons.

This saddens me because the miscommunication was preventable, and now a good portion of the discussion surrounding the topic is about tone rather than the topic itself — a predictable outcome of not caring about tone. But I digress.