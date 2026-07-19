news
DebConf26 and Other Events
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Debian Family
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Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: DebConf26 welcomes its sponsors
DebConf26, the 27th edition of the Debian conference is taking place at the Facultad de Ingeniería en Ciencias Hídricas of the Universidad Nacional del Litoral, in Santa Fe, Argentina. We appreciate the organizers for their hard work, and hope this event will be highly beneficial for those who attend in person as well as online.We would like to warmly welcome the sponsors of DebConf26, and introduce them to you.
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OpenStreetMap
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Volker Krause ☛ OSM Indoor Mapping Workshop 2026
Last weekend I joined an in-person workshop at HTW Berlin for discussing topics around mapping indoor spaces in OpenStreetMap.
Mapping indoor spaces is a somewhat niche topic in the OSM community still, but something that is quite relevant for projects I’m involved in: [...]
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