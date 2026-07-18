news
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
-
Security Week ☛ In Other News: Iran Tracks US Military Phones, CrashStealer macOS Malware, CVD Blueprint
Noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: OpenClaw Hey Hi (AI) agents exploited via WhatsApp, ransomware hits naval defense firm TKMS, Lidl discloses data breach.
-
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 325 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
325. This version includes the following changes:
* Fix tests to work with zipdetails 4.0008. (Closes: #1141359)
* Downgrade debhelper compatibility level to 13 for now.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (cifs-utils, container-tools:rhel8, libreoffice, nodejs:24, perl-XML-LibXML, and python3.12), Fedora (ansible-collection-ansible-posix, firefox, freerdp, ImageMagick, mingw-glib2, perl-DBI, perl-HTTP-Date, rust-cargo-rpmstatus, and rust-opendal), Oracle (cifs-utils, gegl, gimp, git-lfs, go-toolset:ol8, hplip, kernel, libreoffice, maven:3.9, perl-XML-LibXML, python3, python3.12, python3.9, and uek-kernel), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, and podman), Slackware (netatalk), SUSE (agama, aws-nitro-enclaves-binaryblobs-upstream, gimp, gpsd, grafana, hostapd, ImageMagick, jackson-databind, kernel, libssh2_org, nm-configurator, opennlp, perl-Mojolicious, python-Pillow, python-python-engineio, python-python-socketio, and tomcat11), and Ubuntu (ntfs-3g, python-authlib, ruby2.3, tar, and ubuntu-advantage-tools).
-
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
-
Security Week ☛ Coca-Cola Suspends US Fairlife Production Due to Ransomware Attack
The company has yet to determine the full scope, nature, and impact of the incident.
-
Security Week ☛ Fresh SharePoint Vulnerability Exploited Soon After Disclosure
The critical-severity security defect allows remote, authenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code on the server.
-
Security Week ☛ Cyberattack Disrupts Operations of Japanese Frozen Food Giant Nichirei
The company disconnected its systems on July 13 and is starting to gradually restore operations.
-