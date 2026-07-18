news
Games: Malware in Steam Games and Cartridges Concept Recreated
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Florida man arrested after allegedly stealing $220,000 in crypto using malware hidden in Steam Games — 8,000 devices infected
Federal agents arrested 21-year-old Zyaire Dontaevious Zamarion Wilkins of North Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday.
-
For operating systems Windows and Linux recreated the concept of game cartridges
An enthusiast nicknamed Jibril-sama has developed and successfully benchmarked a fully functional physical cartridge system designed to run computer games from the Steam digital library. The author used used 2.5-inch solid-state drives (SSDs) purchased at a low price as the basis for creating the drives and designed a custom docking station for them. A specially written script automatically detects the connected device, redirects the digital store to a specific app page, or instantly launches the game on a personal computer.