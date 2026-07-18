news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2026



Quoting: I tried this Linux distro that looks like Windows, is made by a Microsoft engineer, and is based on Ubuntu —

There are many great Linux distros worth considering if you want to move over from Windows, but I have to be honest, AnduinOS may just be the one for me. It's incredibly impressive how close it gets to looking like Windows 11, but the best part is how you can dive deep into the settings and realize that it's actually so much better, with tons of customization options that let you make your PC truly your own. It's not only a great transition OS, but it's also a fantastic introduction to the world of Linux and its customization options.