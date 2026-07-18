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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2026



Quoting: These 5 Linux distros finally got DNS privacy right—most others don't —

Most Linux distros choose to leave encrypted DNS disabled by default, even though they usually include full support for it. But some go the extra mile, baking in DNS privacy as a fundamental service, and if the issue is important to you, they’re worth checking out.

However, even with encrypted DNS enabled, you should bear in mind that it’s not as private as you may think.