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Free and Open Source Software
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OculiX - visual automation platform
OculiX is a visual automation platform that controls graphical interfaces by recognising images and text displayed on the screen.
It can automate native desktop applications, virtual desktops, browser-based interfaces and workflows spanning multiple applications without relying on DOM selectors, accessibility hooks or XPath expressions.
The software provides an integrated development environment and a JVM-based scripting environment. It supports Linux, macOS and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
Agoo - high-performance HTTP server
Agoo is a high-performance HTTP server for Ruby.
It serves static resources and runs Rack-compatible applications, including Rails and Hanami.
This is free and open source software.
Rhino - JavaScript engine
Rhino is a JavaScript engine. It can be embedded in Java applications or used as a standalone command-line shell.
The software is organised into modules covering the core runtime, development tools, XML support, Java’s ScriptEngine interface, and Kotlin integration.
This is free and open source software.
UnoPim Digital Asset Management - Laravel-based extension
UnoPim Digital Asset Management is a Laravel-based extension for the UnoPim product information management platform. It helps organisations centrally store, organise, find and manage images, videos, documents, audio files and other digital assets.
Assets can be arranged in nested directories, enriched with tags and custom metadata, linked to products and other resources, and discussed through collaborative comments. UnoPim DAM also provides history tracking, bulk operations, media previews and REST API access.
This is free and open source software.
Slamhaus - lightweight static site generator
Slamhaus is a lightweight static site generator. It converts Markdown and its extended Slamhaus syntax into fast, fully static HTML websites.
The software adds readable tags for layouts, buttons, forms, embeds, metadata, and WebAssembly-powered interactions while retaining a terminal-oriented workflow.
This is free and open source software.