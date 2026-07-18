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Valve and Collabora Announce Official Arch Linux ARM64 Port for Steam Frame
Steam Frame uses an ARM64 processor, so Collabora, in collaboration with Valve, has been developing Holo Core as a full AArch64 port of Arch Linux intended as the base for the operating system that will power the gaming VR headset. Since Arch Linux has no official ARM64 support, Collabora had to build new tooling and CI infrastructure from scratch.
But the real challenge here was to make the entire process reproducible in CI (Continuous Integration) for a rolling-release distribution like Arch Linux, which Valve already uses on the Steam Deck and Steam Machine. For now, the result is a proof of concept rather than a finished product.