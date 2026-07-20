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ManCity (Manchester City) and the Italian Link
During the first heatwave we waved goodbye to the manager of ManCity.
A lot has happened since then.
Kevin Keegan has just died. Everybody here has heard of him, even people too young to have seen him play. Pep Guardiola is meanwhile being approached for national teams, reportedly Italy.
ManCity really "took off" under Roberto Mancini, a much younger Italian at the time (his mid 40s). The new head coach of ManCity is also Italian, Enzo Maresca, now 46.
Some years ago Italy did not even quality for the big tournament and this time it did not qualify either, so it could use a major shuffle.
This coming season will be "make or break" for Maresca's ManCity. █
Image source: Venice a gondola and the canal