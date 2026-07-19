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I found the Linux desktop that finally gives me tiling windows without the config-file rabbit hole
Quoting: I found the Linux desktop that finally gives me tiling windows without the config-file rabbit hole —
Even beyond its tiling system, COSMIC is quickly becoming one of the best Linux desktops out there. It offers very flexible and simple customization options, and just recently, the team released version 1.3 with a new frosted glass effect that gives the UI an even more beautiful look. If you haven't yet, I highly recommend checking out COSMIC on your Linux PC.