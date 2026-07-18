The HackRF Pro follows the same general architecture as its predecessor but introduces several RF, processing, timing, and connectivity improvements. These include a flatter frequency response, removal of the characteristic center-frequency DC spike, an onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator, additional memory, RF shielding, and a USB Type-C connector.

There are many reasons why communities worldwide still lack meaningful Internet access, even decades after the Internet has become a staple of everyday life for others. Technical and policy limitations, geographic barriers, and high costs all play a part. More often than not, multiple factors are at play.

Highlights of Wayland 1.26 include a new wl_pointer.warp event to notify a new pointer position without an end-user-initiated motion event, a new wl_fixes.ack_global_remove request to address races related to global remove events, and a new wl_display_remove_socket_fd() function to remove sockets that were previously added via the wl_display_add_socket_fd() function.

Coming two weeks after DXVK 3.0.1, the DXVK 3.0.2 release is here to work around a performance regression in some video games that create a new DXGI factory every single frame, such as Dying Light: The Beast with FSR enabled, but other D3D12 games could be affected as well.

Steam Frame uses an ARM64 processor, so Collabora, in collaboration with Valve, has been developing Holo Core as a full AArch64 port of Arch Linux intended as the base for the operating system that will power the gaming VR headset. Since Arch Linux has no official ARM64 support, Collabora had to build new tooling and CI infrastructure from scratch.

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Windows is Collapsing, More Layoffs Coming

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2026



With 13 days left in the month GNU/Linux is still measured at 8% by statCounter and over 5% by analytics.usa.gov. Notice Windows going down to 40%:

If the rumours are true (their source is verified), then we can expect Windows layoffs to accelerate some more, as more waves of layoffs are almost definitely on their way and there are several headlines this weekend about Microsoft layoffs in "security" (paradox, sure!) and several other units.

Here in the UK, GNU/Linux is rising sharply ("proper" distros measured at 7%; 5.3% in Ireland) and investment in Windows seems to have decreased a lot, even reduced to sticking slop prompts in things in order to fake "demand" for so-called "hey hi" (AI), which in turn gets presented to shareholders as a "win" (even if that alienates many users and is a loss leader). █

Image source: Newcastle