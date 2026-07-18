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Windows is Collapsing, More Layoffs Coming
With 13 days left in the month GNU/Linux is still measured at 8% by statCounter and over 5% by analytics.usa.gov. Notice Windows going down to 40%:
If the rumours are true (their source is verified), then we can expect Windows layoffs to accelerate some more, as more waves of layoffs are almost definitely on their way and there are several headlines this weekend about Microsoft layoffs in "security" (paradox, sure!) and several other units.
Here in the UK, GNU/Linux is rising sharply ("proper" distros measured at 7%; 5.3% in Ireland) and investment in Windows seems to have decreased a lot, even reduced to sticking slop prompts in things in order to fake "demand" for so-called "hey hi" (AI), which in turn gets presented to shareholders as a "win" (even if that alienates many users and is a loss leader). █
Image source: Newcastle