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Building a CMS and WordPress 7.0.2 Release
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Clayton Errington ☛ Building a CMS
A while back I wrote about Implementing TinaCMS + 11ty and used that for quite a while as well. I also enjoy using PlopJS for my automation, and this works well for a quick easy way to create the file and open my editor to begin writing.
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WordPress ☛ WordPress 7.0.2 Release
WordPress 7.0.2 is now available. The 7.0.2 security release addresses one critical and one high severity security issue. Because this is a security release, it is recommended that you update your sites immediately. Due to the severity, the WordPress.org team have enabled forced updates via the auto-update system for sites running affected versions. To manually […]