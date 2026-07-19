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GNU/Linux Continues to Climb Internationally
Hailing from Boston in the 1980s, GNU/Linux is becoming ever more mainstream on desktops/laptops
Four days ago we saw that GNU/Linux had climbed in terms of market share and got closer to 8% internationally, based on current numbers. Well, these numbers have since been updated again. The latest numbers say 7.62%:
Maybe it'll even eclipse 8% by month's end. Funnily enough, as far as we can tell we are the only site to point this out. Blind media or only so when it comes to GNU/Linux? █
Image source: American Museum Of Natural History