original
We were in the better place before. Before they forced their LLM slop fantasies on us.
Slop makes us worse off
We are on our way to Town again and we are having this conversation. Again.
The government doesn't like to see any census/statistical results of depopulation, perhaps it's baffled as to why married couples choose not to have children.
I have my simple explanation for that. What is happening in the world's (global) society is not attracting people or not encouraging sane people to start considering how to have a family - or having children at all - because unemployment is very high. I know one person who is even willing to downgrade the position out of a desperation to get the job - any job. The person is over-qualified for the position the person applied for, but the company can take this as a warning sign, then use that against the person (I use the term "person" because I don't want to give away the gender of this American). Upon knowing this, and upon taking a moment to digest it, I feel rather taken aghast, as this person with whole humility is surrendering the position in order to get the job; whether the person is overqualified or not, the sole concern should be, is the person OK and can this person really deliver at the job, to which I say, of course, 100%.
Now, on to my second point. Layoffs - a lot of people got laid off and you can hear or read (easy to get more examples from the news) that it's happening every month and happens everywhere. This will create uncertainty and this lack of certainty matters a lot as it makes people think and they can easily change their plan, e.g. whether to marry or not to marry, or whether to have children or not to have children.
Third and my last point - this one will point back at the beginning of this article. The government should evaluate/scrutinise this LLM slop frenzy because in my humble opinion this doesn't benefit people, instead this destroys humanity contrary to what they believe or what they love to baselessly claim.
LLM slop makes students lazy and dumb, professionals have no motivation, so they no longer study and do research, e.g. in the crucial studies of science and discovery. Data centres are not creating jobs, they are taking up lots of energy and resources, plus it generally makes a lot of noise while destroying forests, ruining once-quiet and peaceful neighborhoods. And what for? Only to produce chatbots - that's not going to ever make any sense. If the government is really concerned or wary of people's welfare, safety etc. and if our official wish to have a productive society, then I think they should take a look around themselves and see the reality - they should see it's a fool's errand and not the fantasy LLM slop pushers so magically wish for it to be. █
Image source: A severely malnourished child at Hilaweyn health facility, being held by his mother. VOA - P. Heinlein